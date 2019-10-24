Attorneys say Idaho man's attorney-client privilege violated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Defense attorneys representing an Idaho man suspected of stabbing a man say prosecutors have violated his constitutional right to attorney-client privilege.

Idaho Press reported Wednesday that 38-year-old Ruben Diaz was charged with attempted murder and other counts after authorities say he stabbed 76-year-old Gary Vinsonhaler on the man's front law in November.

Attorneys say prosecutors violated Diaz' rights by obtaining surveillance footage of his meetings with attorneys and a psychologist while in Ada County Jail.

Attorneys said in the motion that prosecutors viewed video before they could hear the defense's objection to footage requests.

Defense attorneys said prosecutors did not turn over copies of the videos to the defense.

Attorneys said they asked the sheriff's office to withhold turning over footage until attorneys could discuss at a Oct. 31 hearing.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com