Arrest made in random, suburban stabbing death

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a hydrogeologist collecting soil samples in a Milwaukee suburb.

Authorities say 49-year-old Ben Christianson was killed Tuesday in a "completely random assault" while he worked for the engineering firm Ramaker & Associates. The victim's mother, Jane Christianson, tells WITI-TV her son would have turned 50 on Labor Day. She says her son loved being outdoors and enjoyed "skiing, fishing, working and camping with his buddies."

Greenfield police have a 19-year-old local man in custody and say there's no known connection between the suspect and victim and no motive.

