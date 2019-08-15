Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who walked into a Missouri Walmart with loaded weapons and wearing body armor acknowledges the timing was bad but says he doesn't regret his actions.

Twenty-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko is charged with making a terrorist threat after the Aug. 8 incident at a Walmart in Springfield.

Shoppers fled and Andreychenko was held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter before he was arrested. He said in a probable cause statement that he was testing whether Walmart would protect his right to openly carry weapons.

The incident came just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Andreychenko, who is free on bond and facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat, told KYTV he never intended to hurt anyone and was surprised by the reaction.

