Arkansas teen arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old man is being held in an Arkansas jail without bond on allegations that he shot another man to death.

Records indicate that Deundre Watson was being held in the Pulaski County Jail Sunday on a manslaughter complaint in the shooting death of 21-year-old Cedric Pennington Jr. The records do not indicate if Watson is represented by an attorney.

Officer Eric Barnes of the Little Rock Police Department says Watson drove Pennington to the emergency room of a Little Rock hospital Thursday evening with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officials say Pennington died shortly after he arrived.

Watson initially told investigators that someone else had shot Pennington. But witnesses say Pennington and Watson were alone in the back room of an apartment at the time of the shooting.