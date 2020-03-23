Arkansas couple is charged in death of infant daughter

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas couple has been charged in Miller County with second-degree murder in the death of their 7-month-old daughter and endangering the welfare of the girl's twin brother.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Crystal Morrow, 24, Dustin Harley, 19, both of Fouke, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, are charged in September death of Kimberly Harley and with neglecting their son.

Online jail records show both defenadants are in custody and court records do not list attorneys to speak on behalf of the couple.