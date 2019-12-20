Arizona DPS reports officer-involved shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — At least one Arizona Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting in Tempe late Thursday night, the agency said in a brief statement that did not disclose who fired or whether anyone was injured..

A DPS vehicle with what what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the passenger side was seen being hauled away from the scene, KNXV-TV reported.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight near the Loop 202 freeway and Scottsdale Road.

Scottsdale Road between Rio Salado Parkway and Loop 202 was closed for about six hours before it was reopened at 6:30 a.m.