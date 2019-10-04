Anchorage woman faces up to 70 years in man's burning death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman who soaked a couch with gasoline and then set it on fire, killing her sleeping boyfriend, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday to first-degree murder.

Gina Virgilio told police officers at the time that she heard Michael Gonzalez say "hot, hot" before she shut the door on their apartment and fled on June 8, 2012.

Virgilio entered a plea agreement with the state in April just as she was to go on trial in the death of her 24-year-old boyfriend.

Her sentence is expected to be between 30 and 70 years.