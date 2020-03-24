Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in woods

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a wooded area over the weekend.

Police said the circumstances remain under investigation but the death appears to be suspicious, KTVA-TV reported Sunday.

The woman's identity was withheld pending notification of her family.

An unidentified person reported someone he shared a camp with was dead, police said.

Officers went Saturday to the site near the Tudor area of Anchorage around 9 p.m., a police department community alert said.

Officers remained in the area investigating the scene Saturday night.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.