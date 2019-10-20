Albuquerque police say man arrested in death of his wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife.

They say 59-year-old Albert Gene Miller was taken into custody Sunday.

A homicide investigation was initiated shortly before 1 a.m. after a woman was found dead inside a house.

The woman later was identified as 53-year-old Yvette Montoya.

Police say detectives interviewed Miller and arrested him.

They say Miller is jailed on suspicion of an open count of first-degree murder.

Police didn't immediately say how Montoya died.

It's unclear if Miller has a lawyer yet.