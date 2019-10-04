Albuquerque pastor charged with sex abuse of 5-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are accusing a longtime pastor of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy at his home in Albuquerque.

A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Curtis Ray Brown has been charged with criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Brown, who was jailed late Thursday, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Brown was the pastor for 18 years at Grace Baptist Chapel in Albuquerque. Online court records did not yet list an attorney for Brown, and the public defenders' office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Records show Albuquerque police began investigating Brown in late August after they say the boy told his parents he had a "secret" that involved him and Brown "playing" with their private parts.