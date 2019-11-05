Alabama man accused of punching referee at football game

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested on charges on punching a referee at a high school football game.

News outlets report that Jackson County authorities announced the arrest of 38-year-old Johnny Ladell Gilliam on Tuesday. He is charged with third-degree assault.

The sheriff's office says Gilliam surrendered to authorities on Monday after being accused of hitting a referee during Friday night's football game between North Jackson and Arab.

Arab defeated North Jackson 56-26. Gilliam is from Stevenson, where North Jackson High School is located, but it's unclear what happened at the game.

Court records aren't available to show whether Gilliam has an attorney to speak on his behalf.