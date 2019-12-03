AP source: Los Angeles police officer fondled dead woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer is under investigation after a review of body camera footage showed him fondling a dead woman’s breasts.

The incident occurred after two officers responded to a report of a body at a residence. A person briefed on the incident said one officer left the room and the other fondled the corpse’s breasts.

The person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said officials conducted a random inspection of the officer’s body camera videos and found the incriminating footage.

A Los Angeles police spokesman would not comment on the allegation but said the unidentified officer has been removed from active duty while the incident is investigated.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the incident.