9 people face charges after body found in Mississippi pond

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Nine people have been charged with crimes after a body was found in a Mississippi pond, authorities said.

The suspects face charges including kidnapping, capital murder, conspiracy and hindering prosecution, The Meridian Star reported.

The body was found in mid-February, according to Neshoba County sheriff’s officials and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said.

Officers drained the pond and recovered the body, which they said was weighted and anchored in several feet of water.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.