78-year-old man arrested in Montana fatal shooting

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in a fatal shooting that was initially reported as an accident.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a statement Thursday that the victim, 65-year-old Jim E. Lewis, and the suspect, James S. Deaton, lived in the same home in Ronan.

Bell says officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon east of Ronan, but investigators determined it was a possible homicide. The victim's body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Deaton is being held in the Lake County jail. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Bell says the investigation is continuing.