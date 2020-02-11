6-year-old in SC disappears after getting off school bus

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — More than 100 police officers, family members and volunteers were searching for a 6-year-old girl last seen shortly after she got off the school bus near her South Carolina home.

Faye Marie Swetlik hadn't been seen since shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday after family members saw her get off the bus in her densely populated neighborhood, Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley said.

“At some point, the family realized they had lost track of her," said Antley, adding that the family called 911 about 5 p.m.

Investigators haven't ruled out any possibility, from the girl wandering away to being kidnapped or worse, authorities said.

“We have more question s than answers . ... But the top question we have right now is, ‘Where is Faye?'” said Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick.

Almost 100 police officers used tracking dogs, walked around the neighborhood near Columbia and a stopped cars going in and out after the girl's family called 911, authorities said.

About 20 family members and volunteers from the neighborhood also joined the search, authorities said.