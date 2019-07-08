6 killed, 66 hurt in July 4th weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's expected jump in gun violence over the long July Fourth weekend left six people dead and another 66 wounded.

The police had expected a surge in criminal activity and flooded the streets with an additional 1,500 officers. The totals were far lower than during the last four-day Fourth of July weekend in 2017, which ended with more than 100 people shot including 15 who died.

The holiday was also marred by a stampede that police say began after least two people were stabbed and a security guard shouted for bystanders to take cover during the July Fourth fireworks at downtown Navy Pier. Police say approximately 13 people were injured as they tried to flee the scene.