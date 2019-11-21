https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/4-people-were-injured-in-overnight-shooting-in-14851745.php
4 people were injured in overnight shooting in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Everett, Washington.
KIRO-TV reports police were called to West Casino Road just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday after shots were fired inside an apartment.
Four people were found with gunshot wounds. Everett police say the suspect fled in a red SUV. He is described as a Hispanic man with face tattoos.
The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. One person has life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other three victims are not yet known.
Police are searching the area with guns drawn.
___
Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html
View Comments