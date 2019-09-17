4 horses found dead, 9 emaciated on property near Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty involving horses in the Winslow area.

They say Paul Kinlecheenie has been booked into the county jail in Holbrook on suspicion of four felony counts of animal cruelty and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

It was unclear Monday if Kinlecheenie has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say they were contacted about a reported animal cruelty situation south of Winslow off State Route 99.

A deputy checked the property and reported four dead horses and nine emaciated horses.

Kinlecheenie was determined to be the owner of the horses.

The nine emaciated horses were seized and placed into the care of a neighbor until authorities can make plans to pick the horses up sometime this week.