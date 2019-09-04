4 Colombian soldiers reported killed in ambush by drug gang

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's army says four soldiers died when they were ambushed during an operation to protect rural peasants caught in the crossfire of rival drug gangs.

An army statement says two officers were also wounded in Tuesday's attack.

The army blames the attack on the Gulf Clan, which has been fighting for control of a lucrative drug-smuggling route near the western Colombian town of Caucasia.

The Gulf Clan is considered Colombia's largest criminal group and has seen its fighting force expand since the government signed a peace deal in 2016 with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the capture of the Gulf Clan's leader, Dairo Antonio Usuga.