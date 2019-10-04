3 volunteer firefighters charged with arson in West Virginia

RHODELL, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia have charged three volunteer firefighters with first-degree arson and conspiracy.

News outlets report Rhodell volunteer firefighters 39-year-old Matthew Allen Meadows, 19-year-old Alexia Brieane Shrewsbury, 18-year-old Dennis Wade Wilson were arrested Wednesday. A state fire marshal’s statement says the charges are related to a July structure fire in Rhodell and stem from an investigation into multiple fires over several months.

Two juveniles have also been charged. The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities didn’t immediately release further detail. It’s unclear if Meadows, Shrewsbury and Wilson have lawyers.