3 sue over arrests during Bayou Bridge Pipeline protests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three people arrested during protests against construction of a south Louisiana oil pipeline are suing the pipeline's owners, a security company, a sheriff and several state law enforcement officers.

The suit filed Friday in federal court in Baton Rouge is the latest concerning the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. The pipeline was completed months ago after years of court fights and protests by environmentalists.

The lawsuit says three protesters were illegally arrested while in a canoe and kayak on a navigable waterway near the pipeline site in August 2018. The suit includes allegations that the protesters were physically assaulted. It seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

None of the major defendants, including Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, security company HUB Enterprises or St. Martin Parish Sheriff Ronald Theriot, immediately responded to comment requests.