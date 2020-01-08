3 injured when car flips while trying to escape gunfire

MCKEESPORT, Pa, (AP) — A car crashed into a utility pole while being pursued by an SUV whose occupants were shooting at the car, injuring two teenage girls and a man.

The shooting and crash in McKeesport occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County police department.

The four people in the car had just left a basketball game at McKeesport High School when two men in the SUV started following them and soon began shooting, authorities said. The car hit the utility pole as the driver tried to flee and then flipped onto its roof, landing in the front yard of a home.

None of the people in the car were shot, though several bullets struck vehicles that were parked along the road, authorities said.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition, while two other passengers — a 15-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man — were in stable condition. The 40-year-old driver of the car was not hurt in the crash.

The SUV fled the scene after the car hit the pole. It's not yet known why they pursued or shot at the car.