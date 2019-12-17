https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/3-dead-in-Montana-casino-shooting-suspect-killed-14912624.php
3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A shooting early Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another injured, and a suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.
The shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.
Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived.
A fourth victim was located a short time later and the statement said that person is recovering from unspecified injuries at a hospital in Great Falls.
The suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by police at about 5:45 a.m.
The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers.
