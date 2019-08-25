3 dead, 3 others injured after shooting at Hobbs house party

HOBBS. N.M. (AP) — Police in Hobbs say three people are dead after a shooting at a house party.

They say three other people were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in response to reports of a loud party and shots fired.

When police arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds.

Police say 18-year-old Khalil Carter of Hobbs, 24-year-old Kristal Avena of Hobbs and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. of Washington, D.C., died at the scene.

They say four people were found injured at the scene, but one was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say the shooting is under investigation and there was no immediate information on any suspects or arrests in the shooting case.