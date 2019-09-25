2nd man arrested as result of Mac Miller death investigation

HAVASU CITY, Arizona (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Havasu City police said Tuesday that 36-year-old Ryan Reavis has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs. He was also charged with two weapons counts. Reavis is being held on $50,000 bail. He has not entered a plea, and police did not know if he has hired an attorney who could be asked for comment.

Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest was the result of the investigation into the overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Cameron Pettit was charged with selling Miller drugs before his death.