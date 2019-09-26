21 charged in heroin and meth trafficking ring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they charged 21 people in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Ohio and West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Wednesday announced the charges follow a long-term FBI investigation in the region.

He says the trafficking operation would move large amounts of heroin and crystal methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio to southern West Virginia. The drugs would then mostly be sold in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties.

Stuart says some of the people were arrested in Ohio but they will be brought to West Virginia for prosecution. He says the investigation into the ring is ongoing and could result in additional charges.