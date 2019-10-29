20-year-old sentenced to life with parole for WV kidnapping

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A 20-year-old convicted of a kidnapping and shooting that left a West Virginia man in a wheelchair has been sentenced to life in prison with parole.

The Martinsburg Journal reports Asaveon Kyree Coleman will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of his kidnapping sentence. Coleman was also sentenced to 30 years for robbery, three to 15 years for attempted murder, two to 10 years for malicious assault and two to 10 years for assault during a felony.

The newspaper says his attorney asked for leniency. She argued Coleman's psychiatric exam proved "unusual" circumstances affected his life. Coleman told the court drugs, mental health issues and the devil corrupted him.

Prosecutors said during the August trial that in 2016 Coleman attacked the unidentified victim who was giving him a ride.

___

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/