2 women die in shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two women are dead after a shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened Thursday in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say a possible suspect is in custody. He was captured soon after the shooting following a foot chase.

A witness told an officer on patrol about the shooting just before noon. Police found two women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis homicides are on the rise. At a town hall meeting Wednesday to address gun violence, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the city had recorded 134 homicides, compared to 119 at the same time last year.