2 teen defendants sentenced in police officer's death

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Two of the three teenage co-defendants charged in the death of a Baltimore County police officer have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison for their roles in the case.

News outlets report that on Monday, a county judge handed down life sentences with all but 30 years suspended for the 17-year-old's and 19-year-old's felony murder convictions. A third 17-year-old co-defendant is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 30.

Dawnta Harris was tried as an adult this year and convicted of felony murder in the slaying of Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio. The 17-year-old was also given 20 years for burglary.

Caprio's body camera video showed her repeatedly ordering Harris out of a car before drawing her weapon and screaming, "Stop! Stop!" Harris then slammed the vehicle into her.