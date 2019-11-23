2 people slain at apartment complex where deputy was killed

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people at an Ohio apartment complex where a sheriff’s deputy was killed earlier this year.

WCPO-TV reports Pierce Township police have not released any information about the shooting or the identities of the two people killed Friday night. The township is roughly 19 miles (31 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Craig Walker in the slayings. He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Online court records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer was fatally shot during a 12-hour standoff at that apartment complex in February. A second deputy was shot in the ankle.

Twenty-four-year-old Wade Winn was sentenced to life in prison in September.

___

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com