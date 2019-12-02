2 men arrested in shooting death of man near Bel Aire

BEL AIRE, Kan. (AP) — Two Wichita men have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found lying near a road near Bel Aire last week.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers say 33-year-old Thomas Ray Armstrong and 30-year-old Efrain Daniel Arroyo II were arrested and booked into jail Saturday on possible charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A passerby found the body of 30-year-old Christian Hernandez on Wednesday. The Wichita man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez's death remains under investigation.