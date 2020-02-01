2 found shot to death outside gas station

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two people were shot and killed outside a gas station near Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers in Chester were called to the Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday and found a person in a car in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. A second victim was found near the gas pumps.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released. No arrests were immediately announced and investigators say the motive for the shootings remains unknown.