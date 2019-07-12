2 dead, other 2 arrested after Florida home invasion

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed after they invaded a Florida home to steal marijuana and guns and were shot by the homeowner. Two other men were arrested and are facing charges related to the home invasion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the homeowner was also shot and hospitalized but is in stable condition. Detectives say the homeowner said he vaguely remembered one of the suspects from a past Craigslist transaction.

The Ocala Star Banner reports the homeowner was awakened by a loud noise and grabbed his AR-15, before exchanging gunfire with the alleged intruders.

Authorities found one suspect dead at the home and identified him as 21-year-old Keith Jackson. They say 22-year-old Nigel Doyle was found mortally wounded and died at a hospital.

