2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting, SUV crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are dead and two others wounded after a shooting that St. Louis police say is connected to a traffic accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an SUV crashed and caught fire near Interstate 70 shortly after the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Lt. Col. Gerald Leyshock says two men who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified Thursday as 20-year-old Justin Kibble and 24-year-old Deshawn McGee.

A third man was found in a different car with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. Police say a fourth victim arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting. His condition was not immediately available.

Investigators had not determined if the men were targeted or engaged in a gunbattle.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com