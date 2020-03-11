2 dead, 2 injured in Waukesha County stabbing, 1 in custody

TOWN OF WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two people are dead and two others have been injured in a stabbing in Waukesha County.

Sheriff Eric Severson said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Waukesha shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the four victims.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Severson said. The sheriff says the male is believed to have acted alone.

The injured victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not released.

The sheriff declined to identify any of those involved, as families were still being notified.

"I do want to express our condolences to the families that are involved in this incident," said Severson. “This is a tragic case. Our office and the other law enforcement and fire agencies also want to express their condolences, and we're going to do everything we can to continue this investigation, and respect the family's privacy.”