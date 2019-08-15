https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/2-dead-1-wounded-in-South-Los-Angeles-shooting-14305578.php
2 dead, 1 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in South Los Angeles has killed two men and wounded a third.
It happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Florence area.
KCBS-TV reports that the shooting appeared to be a drive-by attack.
However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately release details of the attack. The names of the victims also weren't immediately released.
