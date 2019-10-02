2 Illinois men sentenced for transporting stolen firearms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Illinois men have been sentenced to federal prison for transporting and possessing hundreds of stolen firearms.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said in a news release Tuesday that 25-year-old Roland Jackson and 19-year-old Taveyan Turnbo, both of Chicago, were sentenced in connection with a September 2018 theft at a UPS in Memphis. Court documents said Jackson is to serve 7 ½ years, and Turnbo was sentenced to 1 ½ years.

The release said 322 Ruger .380 caliber pistols and 44 Ruger .22 caliber pistols were taken from a shipment of firearms. Almost all the firearms were recovered in the Chicago suburb of Midlothian a few hours later.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the guns were being shipped from a Ruger factory in North Carolina.