https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/19-year-old-man-shot-and-killed-in-Worcester-14875535.php
19-year-old man shot and killed in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man shot in Worcester, Massachusetts last week has died.
Worcester police say officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers found Brandon Dirsa on the front steps of a residence.
He was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday.
The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been announced. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.
