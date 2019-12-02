19-year-old man shot and killed in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man shot in Worcester, Massachusetts last week has died.

Worcester police say officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found Brandon Dirsa on the front steps of a residence.

He was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been announced. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.