12th man arrested in underage sex case at Alabama college

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A dozen young men are now charged in what authorities describe as a series of instances of underage sex at an Alabama college.

News outlets reports that an 11th and 12th suspect were arrested Monday in connection with a series of alleged statutory rapes on or near the campus of Jacksonville State University.

Investigators say two underage girls between the ages of 12 and 16 engaged in numerous sex acts with men who are between the ages of 18 and 22.

Nine people were initially arrested last month on charges of second-degree rape and sodomy, and three more people were charged as the investigation continued.

At least some of the instances occurred in university dormitories.

Investigator Jay Harrington says no additional arrests are currently expected.