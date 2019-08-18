12-year-old Milwaukee girl shot when bullets strike home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old girl was shot when bullets struck her home.

The shooting happened early Sunday. Police say the girl was sitting on her bed when bullets entered her bedroom and struck her.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police say the girl was struck more than once by the bullets, which were fired outside her home.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't know who fired the gun and say the investigation continues.