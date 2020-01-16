11-year-old found safe; suspect arrested after Amber Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was found safe and a suspect has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by troopers on the Turnpike in Charlton after a motorist reported seeing the car she was abducted in, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the girl was forced into a blue car by a man around 1:30 p.m. after getting off the school bus.

She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science, which also issued a statement about her apparent kidnapping.

The victim had no apparent injuries but was being checked out by medical officials as a precaution.

The suspect was taken to the State Police Charlton Barracks for booking.