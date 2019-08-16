UK police officer slain investigating robbery, 10 arrested

A police investigator at the scene of an incident where a police officer was killed, near Sulhamstead, England, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Thames Valley police say a British police officer investigating a reported burglary has been killed. Ten males have been arrested and are in custody, including a 13-year-old. Authorities say police Constable Andrew Harper of the Roads Policing Proactive unit was killed while "performing his duties" on Thursday night near the A4 between Reading and Newbury, in southeast England. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police say a police officer investigating a reported burglary in southeast England has been killed, and they have arrested and detained 10 males in the case, including a 13-year-old.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "deeply shocked and appalled" by the death of Thames Valley police officer Andrew Harper. Johnson says in a tweet that his thoughts are with Harper's family, friends and colleagues.

Thames Valley police say Harper, of the Roads Policing Proactive Unit, was killed while "performing his duties" in Berkshire, in southeast England, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The ten arrested ranged from age 13 to 30.

Johnson says Harper's death "is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. They have my absolute support."