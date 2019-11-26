10 Things to Know for Today

Rescuers search at a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MCGAHN MUST COMPLY WITH HOUSE SUBPOENA

A federal judge rejects the Trump administration’s argument that the former White House counsel and other presidential aides have “absolute immunity” from testifying to Congress.

2. TRUMP’S ACTIONS RAISE CONCERN ABOUT ROLE IN MILITARY JUSTICE

Defense Secretary Mark Esper declares that the president ordered him to stop a disciplinary review of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, accused of battlefield misconduct.

3. STRONG EARTHQUAKE RATTLES ALBANIA

Rescue crews search for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings after the 6.4 magnitude temblor killed at least 14 people and injured more than 600.

4. ‘WE’RE NOT PROTECTING THESE AREAS JUST FOR OURSELVES’

Scientists say protecting broad swaths of the ocean like Gray’s Reef off Georgia’s coast might not be enough to preserve marine ecosystems in the era of climate change and warming waters.

5. SEARCHERS FIND ONLY 1 PERSON ON BESIEGED HONG KONG CAMPUS

A young woman was found in weak condition at Polytechnic University, and faculty teams believe all other anti-government protesters have left the grounds after a weeklong police siege.

6. WHAT UN SAYS ABOUT CLIMATE GOALS

Countries have procrastinated for too long and need to begin making steep cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions immediately, or risk missing agreed targets for limiting global warming.

7. WINTRY WEATHER THREATENS TO SNARL US HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Up to a foot of snow could fall in parts of Colorado and Wyoming, prompting airlines to issue travel alerts and forecasters to issue blizzard and wintry weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.

8. UN LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN AGAINST GENDER VIOLENCE

The global agency is targeting the often-unpunished crime of rape that afflicts women and girls in every country and has been used as a weapon in conflicts from Bosnia and Rwanda to Syria and Myanmar.

9. ‘HE PICKED THE WRONG HOUSE TO BREAK INTO’

An intruder didn’t count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.

10. ‘I CAN SEE WHY THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT HIM BEING MVP’

Lamar Jackson throws five touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens rout the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 for their seventh consecutive victory.