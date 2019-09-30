1 man dead after Milwaukee home invasion

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man's home and a shootout ensued.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. Police say they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man's house.

The deceased's name has not been released. The home's resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.