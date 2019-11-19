1 killed in shooting at Maine homeless shelter

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Police say two people were shot at a homeless shelter in Brunswick, Maine.

Police say one of the two men died from his injuries. Police were called to the shelter Monday night and discovered two shooting victims.

Police said the shelter was evacuated — and there was no threat to the public.

Further details weren’t immediately available. State and Brunswick police are investigating, along with the state medical examiner’s office.