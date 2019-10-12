1 killed, 1 wounded in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say gunfire on Minneapolis' North Side killed one man and seriously wounded another.

The Star Tribune reports police officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Aldrich Avenue on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

While en route, they were flagged down by someone who was driving a man with gunshot wounds to a hospital.

First responders removed the man from the car and found he had no pulse. He died at the scene.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The death was the city's 35th homicide of the year.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com