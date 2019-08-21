1 dead, 2 others recovering after gunmen enter Georgia home

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman is dead and two other people are recovering after a shooting in Fulton County.

Atlanta police say it happened early Wednesday at the Vista Adams apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports police say the woman was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Investigators say another woman and a man were also attacked and one of them was pistol-whipped by two men with guns.

The men are still on the run. Police say they're checking the area for surveillance cameras to see if the shooters or car they were driving were captured.

Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster says a preliminary investigation shows two gunmen may have forced the victims inside the apartment or home-invaded the victims where the shooting occurred.

