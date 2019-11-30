https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/1-dead-1-hurt-in-Wichita-shooting-14872788.php
1 dead, 1 hurt in Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in south Wichita.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at a home on South Main. A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A 25-year-old man was shot once in the arm and drove himself to the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Names of both men have not been released.
A 20-year-old man at the home was taken into custody. Officer Paul Cruz says the men knew each other.
Police believe the shooting was drug-related.
