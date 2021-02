WILTON — A “school community member” at Cider Mill School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Kevin Smith.

The district did not specify whether the person was a student or staff member. However, the district said two Cider Mill students and one staff member are under self-isolation due to positive COVID-19 test result.

The district reported on Friday that “no other members of our school community were required to quarantine” due to the case.

As of Friday afternoon, Wilton has nine students and two staff members across the district who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It also has 84 students deemed to have had “close contact” with positive individuals, who are quarantining, as well as 13 staff members under the same category.

“I would like to remind all members of our Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook and Wilton High School communities to continue to self-monitor daily for symptoms. If you begin to develop symptoms of illness, please stay home and consult with your physician,” Smith said in the statement.

“In addition, please remember to keep your child home if you are awaiting results for a COVID-19 test for any member of your household.”