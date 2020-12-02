Wilton suffers new COVID-related death

Wilton suffers a 44th death from the coronavirus as the number of positive cases reaches 466 this year.

WILTON — In a message to the town on Monday, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced Wilton has suffered another death due to COVID-19. She added there was no information about the person who died. This brings the number of town residents lost to the coronavirus to 44.

The number of positive cases has been increasing steadily. Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30, Wilton saw an increase of 60 positive cases, bringing the total to 466 this year. There were 10 cases reported Nov. 30.

Vanderslice provided a breakdown of the cases by age group. From Nov. 10 to Nov. 29, the majority of cases have been among those 5 to 65 years old.

Year-to-date, the breakdown is:

0-4 — 5 percent

5-14 — 18 percent

15-24 — 13 percent

25-44 — 16 percent

45-65 — 32 percent

65+ — 15 percent

Vanderslice’s message came as Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday the state had surpassed the 5,000-mark in the number of deaths, as he reported 5,020 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Statewide, there were 4,717 new cases reported between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. There are 1,098 people hospitalized. Fairfield County has the second-highest number of hospitalizations with 335.

The state’s daily test positivity rating was 4.41 percent on Monday.

Connecticut now has the third-highest death rate from COVID-19 in the nation, with 138 deaths per 100,000 people. Only Massachusetts, with a death rate of 154 per 100,00, and New Jersey, with a death rate of 190 per 100,000, are higher, according to the CDC. The death rate in New York City alone is 288 per 100,000.